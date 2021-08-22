Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ASMB opened at $3.52 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

