Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,856,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,862 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $110,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

