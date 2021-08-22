Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $91,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $141,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $332.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $333.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

