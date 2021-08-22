Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $64.78 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $64,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 26.2% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.37. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

