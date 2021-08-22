Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $86,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

