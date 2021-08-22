Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,460 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $87,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

NYSE PM opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

