Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 17,117 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,117 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $91,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

NYSE:DHR opened at $321.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

