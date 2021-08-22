Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 24,607 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,607 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $71,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

