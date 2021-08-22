Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 28,279 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,279 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $83,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 139,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $166.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.