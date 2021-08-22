Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 31,779 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,779 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $79,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

