Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 40,674 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,674 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $125,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Comcast by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $59.41 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

