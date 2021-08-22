Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,481 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $67,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NYSE MS opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $104.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

