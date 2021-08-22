Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 72,538 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,538 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $120,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

