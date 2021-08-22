Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $85,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

AMGN opened at $223.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.70. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

