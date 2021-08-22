ATC Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $607,606.83 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $607,606.83 and $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00378378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 121.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

