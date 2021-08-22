Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Reaches $41,966.72

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 100.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 114% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $41,966.72 and approximately $144.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,977.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.83 or 0.06621033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.29 or 0.01380807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00379086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00138344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.31 or 0.00580489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00340289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00322116 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,786,032 coins and its circulating supply is 42,842,667 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

