Atheios Hits Market Capitalization of $43,103.59 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 106% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Atheios has a total market cap of $43,103.59 and $65.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 112% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,282.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.37 or 0.06645162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $688.05 or 0.01368366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00375685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00136433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00622531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00334939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00324968 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,807,792 coins and its circulating supply is 42,861,182 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

