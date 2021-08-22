Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several research firms have commented on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.