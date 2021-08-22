AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,808 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of AtriCure worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,992. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.76. 333,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,411. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.77. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

