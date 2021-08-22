Attila Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $258,553.00 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $33.47 million and $258,553.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00821679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00047754 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

