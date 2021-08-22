Aurox Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $981,660.00 (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Aurox has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $981,660.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $10.14 or 0.00020694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.36 or 0.00821512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00103130 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

