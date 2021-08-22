Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $334.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.