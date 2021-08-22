Autonio Hits One Day Volume of $608,559.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $11.51 million and $608,559.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00155930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.25 or 0.99938970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.00912350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.06608396 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,943,104 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.