Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.77. Avaya reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Avaya stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 658,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,479. Avaya has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.