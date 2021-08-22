Aventus Utility Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Aventus Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $197,981.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00813355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Aventus Utility Token Coin Profile

Aventus Utility Token (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling Aventus Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

