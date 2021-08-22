Axis DeFi Hits One Day Volume of $134,496.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $853,922.53 and approximately $134,496.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00808126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047715 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

