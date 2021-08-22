AXPR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,166.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. AXPR has a market cap of $4.65 million and $3,166.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

