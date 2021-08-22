BaaSid (BAAS) Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and $522,693.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.40 or 0.00806576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002140 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

