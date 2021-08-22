Badger DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $246.22 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $246.22 million and $22.53 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $24.43 or 0.00049413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00814658 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047494 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,079,705 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

