Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.14% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAGE. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

Shares of SAGE opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

