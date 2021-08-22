Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $6.27 Million Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.38% of Alector worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,790.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,435. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $24.51 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. Equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

