Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.45% of Summit Therapeutics worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $175,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 120.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

