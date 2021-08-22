Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 21,235 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.21% of Relay Therapeutics worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

