Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 57,889 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.19% of American Well worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in American Well by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 145,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in American Well by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $9.80 on Friday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,109. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

