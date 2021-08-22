Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 83,735 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.35% of Docebo worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Docebo by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

DCBO stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -294.27.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

