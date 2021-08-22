Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases New Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 790,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Burford Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $66,264,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $13,433,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Burford Capital by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after buying an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period.

BUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of BUR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

