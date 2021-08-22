Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases Shares of 258,823 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 258,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of Lyell Immunopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYEL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

