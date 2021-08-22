Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,746,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,685,723 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 100.0% of General Electric Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. General Electric Co. owned approximately 25.68% of Baker Hughes worth $6,123,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 9,542,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

