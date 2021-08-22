Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BBY stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 289.60 ($3.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,140. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

