bAlpha (BALPHA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $719,590.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $643,312.33 and $719,590.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $35.74 or 0.00073512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.00804612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00101455 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.