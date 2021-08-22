Banano (BAN) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $262,363.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00056581 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00156330 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,984,121 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.