Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,862,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 6,835,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

