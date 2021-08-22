Bancor 24 Hour Volume Hits $48.83 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Bancor coin can currently be bought for $4.37 or 0.00008680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bancor has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $48.83 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00822219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00048355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 234,214,003 coins. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Bancor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.