Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned about 3.69% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock remained flat at $$14.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,384. The company has a market cap of $68.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

