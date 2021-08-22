Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,849 ($24.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,843.66. The company has a market cap of £10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.