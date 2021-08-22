Base Protocol Price Reaches $2.10 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00004259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $1.41 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.00811016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 738,781 coins and its circulating supply is 545,673 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

