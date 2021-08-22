BASIC Market Capitalization Achieves $34.60 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $34.60 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00821679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00047754 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.