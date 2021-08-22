BASIC Market Capitalization Hits $37.85 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $37.85 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.11 or 0.00822942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00103341 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.