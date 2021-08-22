BCM Advisors LLC Acquires 13,628 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 0.4% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,684,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

