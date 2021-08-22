BCM Advisors LLC Has $122.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 33.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $122,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

